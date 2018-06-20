Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (CBS) — A woman’s car suffers a dent in a collision and she’ll have quite a wild story to tell her insurance company.

That’s because the accident didn’t involve another vehicle, her car collided with a bear.

The animal dashed out on to the highway on Monday near Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Delaware Man Accused Of Using Chemical Spray During Fight At McDonald’s

Amazingly, the bear appeared to be fine after the accident.

The driver says it disappeared into the woods.