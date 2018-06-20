Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities have arrested four people following an alleged meth lab bust in Montgomery County.

Police could be seen outside an apartment building at Rolling Hills Apartments on Buchert Road and Laurel Way in Lower Pottsgrove Township, early Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to the building around 3 a.m. to investigate a tip of a meth lab. Once inside, police say they found components of an illegal drug lab to manufacture methamphetamine. Chopper 3 flew over the seen where authorities were apparently cataloging items taken from the house.

Police say four residents inside the home were detained and criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Lower Pottsgrove Police were assisted on scene by the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab unit, the Montgomery County Detectives, Upper Pottsgrove Township Police, Limerick Township Police and Royersford Borough Police Department.

The apartment was condemned by Lower Pottsgrove Codes Department as result of the contamination from the chemicals used in the manufacturing operation.