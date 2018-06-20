61-Year-Old Shot, Killed In South Philadelphia

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are searching for a suspected murderer after a 61-year-old man was shot to death in South Philadelphia.

Police found the victim, identified as Vincent Wilson, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South Taney Terrace in West Passyunk.

Eyewitnesses say the victim and the suspect were fighting right before the shooting. Police say the victim was shot in the torso and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are currently searching for the suspect.