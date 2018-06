Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Chester County woman is under arrest and now facing charges Tuesday in connection with a deadly hit and run.

The suspect is 21-year-old Alexa Laffkas of Uwchlan Township.

Police say Laffkas struck and killed 64-year-old Clinton Rucker in Norristown on May 27.

Police say Laffkas proceeded through an intersection on a yellow light and was speeding at the time. She did not remain at the scene.