Upper Darby Police Release Surveillance Video Of Violent Shooting Inside Chinese Restaurant

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Darby police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a violent shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy and left a 23-year-old man in serious condition.

Surveillance video released by police on Tuesday shows the moment a shooting erupted at the Good Luck Chinese Restaurant at 790 Garrett Road, around 11:45 p.m. on June 15.

Police say the first suspect, 27-year-old Oscar J. Seth-Murray, walked into the restaurant, ordered food and walked out. Moments later, the video shows Seth-Murray walking into the restaurant a second time and approaching a man with with a wad of cash, say police. The suspect is seen grabbing the victim by the shirt and dragging him outside. That’s when police say Seth-Murray shot the 23-year-old man in the neck. Investigators say the bullet came out of the victim’s back and then struck a 16-year-old bystander in the thigh.

Police say right after the shooting, the second suspect, 26-year-old Timothy Dwayne Price, Jr. a.ka. “Wop,” rushed to the door and fired two shots in Seth-Murray’s direction. No one was injured in that shooting.

The 16-year-old was treated and released. The 23-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say there were about 15 people inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.