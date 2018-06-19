Comments
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS) – While it feels like summer came a few days early, the hot spring days mean tank season is starting early for runners along Kelly Drive in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.
“It’s beach season, as they say, so kinda get out here and kind of show off the muscles been working in the summer or in the winter,” said Justin Gentile, a runner.
“I wear a tank top and drink some water when I’m done and try to run in the shade,” added Kelsey Thatcher, who was also running along Kelly Drive.
Still some have to manage being outside all day, like Ciara O’Sullivan, a camp counselor with Penn AC Rowing. She admits, though warm days are not so bad — she gets to take her kids right on the Schuylkill River.
“It’s convenient cause we’re out on water, but we just tell the kids to dunk their hats under water, stick their feet in. If we’re really generous we’ll tell the kids to jump in,” she said. “But it’s the Schuykill so we don’t want them growing tails or anything. But stay as cool as possible.”