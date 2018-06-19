Watch Live
By Joseph Santoliquito
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here are some players who could be around when the Sixers select 10th overall in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

The hopes:

Kevin Knox #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts during the first half against the Buffalo Bulls in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Taco Bell Arena on March 17, 2018 in Boise, Idaho.

Kevin Knox-Kentucky

Small Forward/6-9/Freshman

15.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg

He’ll drop because it seems he’s been given a dubious tag after what was defined as a poor pro day. NBA teams are wondering about his maturity and toughness. His skill set dictates he would fit well with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. He’s been favorably compared to Jayson Tatum, since both can handle the ball and drive to the basket. He shot 44.5 percent overall from the field this past year, and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc. Will he be there at 10, maybe not?

Mikal Bridges #25 of the Villanova Wildcats looks on against the Temple Owls at the Liacouras Center on December 13, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mikal Bridges-Villanova

Shooting Guard/ 6-7/Junior

17.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg

This would be great for the local guy, out of Great Valley High School and Villanova, to be there at 10. Chances are, he may not, being projected to go anywhere from six to 10. What NBA teams love about him is his length and defensive tenacity. He plays with great energy. Villanova coach Jay Wright had him at the top of the Wildcats’ trap and he always drew the opposing team’s top offensive threat. He needs to add some muscle.

Michael Porter Jr. #13 of the Missouri Tigers looks on against the Florida State Seminoles during the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Michael Porter-Missouri

Small Forward/6-10/Freshman

He’s a risk, because he endured back surgery. But Porter is supposed to be so talented that some experts say he could have been the No. 1 pick in the draft—prior to the surgery. Still, he may not get past the fifth or sixth selection.

The reality:

Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts during the first half against the Bucknell Bison in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Miles Bridges-Michigan State

Power Forward/6-7/Sophomore

17.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg

The Sixers like Bridges. He was invited back for a second workout. Where does he play, though? Some list him as a power forward, others like him as a small forward. He proved to be effective shooting in transition (53% on twos, 39% on threes) than in half court sets (39% on twos, 36% on threes). He can pass well and guard multiple positions. He averaged 17.1 points and 7.0 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game in the Spartans to the Big Ten title. He stands a good chance to be there at 10.

