The beginning of the Saudi Arabia men’s national team’s World Cup experience hasn’t exactly been smooth. The Saudis opened tournament play with a 5-0 loss to host country Russia last Thursday and then on Monday, the team’s flight to Rostov was rocky with the plane catching fire in midair.
The plane did land safely and no one was injured in the incident, but video of the plane in flight surfaced on Twitter and it’s frightening.
The Saudi Football Association issued a statement following the incident reassuring everyone that all members of the team had arrived safely in Rostov-on-Don.
The team is preparing for its second match of the tournament as they will meet Uruguay in Group A play on Wednesday before wrapping up group play on Monday, June 25th against Egypt.