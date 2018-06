Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Detectives are searching for clues following a deadly shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford section.

Police say the victim was found just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in a vacant lot on the 2200 block of Margaret Street.

They say he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.

At this point, police don’t know the victim’s name, just that he’s in his late teens or early 20’s.