PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after falling from a moving car on Tuesday night.

It happened at 57th and Girard Avenue.

Police say the officer was on regular patrol when she saw two men fighting.

That’s when she moved in to break up that fight.

One of the men jumped in a car and as the officer was partially in that car trying to stop him, the man pulled away and the officer fell to the ground.

She suffered minor injuries.

Police are looking for the suspect and a gold Hyundai Accent with a smashed out windshield and rearend damage.