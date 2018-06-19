Watch Live
  • KYW News 4:30-7am
    04:00 AM - 07:00 AM
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after falling from a moving car on Tuesday night.

It happened at 57th and Girard Avenue.

Police say the officer was on regular patrol when she saw two men fighting.

That’s when she moved in to break up that fight.

One of the men jumped in a car and as the officer was partially in that car trying to stop him, the man pulled away and the officer fell to the ground.

She suffered minor injuries.

Police are looking for the suspect and a gold Hyundai Accent with a smashed out windshield and rearend damage.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch