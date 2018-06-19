Watch Live
  • KYW News at 11 PM
    11:00 PM - 11:40 PM
Filed Under:Garden State Parkway, Local TV, Nj State Trooper

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A state trooper is being credited with rescuing an unconscious driver from his burning car on the Garden State Parkway in May.

Police released dash cam video of the trooper arriving at the scene in Monmouth County.

Authorities say the driver crashed after suffering a medical emergency.

First Look At Debut Teaser Poster For ‘Creed II’ 

The trooper pulled the man to safety.

Eyewitness News is told he was treated and later released from the hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch