Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A state trooper is being credited with rescuing an unconscious driver from his burning car on the Garden State Parkway in May.

Police released dash cam video of the trooper arriving at the scene in Monmouth County.

Authorities say the driver crashed after suffering a medical emergency.

First Look At Debut Teaser Poster For ‘Creed II’

The trooper pulled the man to safety.

Eyewitness News is told he was treated and later released from the hospital.