HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Harrison Township Police are looking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with multiple car burglaries and identify thefts.

Credit: (Harrison Township Police)

Credit: (Harrison Township Police)

Credit: (Harrison Township Police)

Police say the incidents happened early Tuesday morning, between 3 and 3:30 a.m., when a man and woman entered seven unlocked cars on Turtle Creek Drive in Harrison Township, New Jersey, stealing credit and debit cards, among other items.

The suspects also went into Walmart stores in Deptford and Cherry Hill where they bought and attempted to buy flat-screen televisions using the stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is urged to contact police at 856-478-6839.

Police also suggest that residents in the area should remove any valuables from their cars and make sure to lock up.

