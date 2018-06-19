Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Frito-Lay has introduced a dinosaur-sized Dorito.

It’s 18 times the size of a regular chip.

It’s to celebrate the upcoming release of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Just a handful of fans will actually get their hands on them.

Frito-Lay will give away the Doritos daily starting Friday June 22, when the film is released.

Jurassic Doritos are here! Bid at https://t.co/aibrLchfbl, and the entire winning bid will go to the @RedCross to help people affected by the volcanic events in Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/q7wisdTZFl — Doritos (@Doritos) June 14, 2018

You can also bid on the Jurassic chip at Jurassicdoritos.com! Proceeds from the bidding will go to the Red Cross to help people affected by the volcanic events in Hawaii.