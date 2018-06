PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The first teaser poster of ‘Creed II’ has been released ahead of the movie’s first trailer.

‘Creed II’ is the sequel to the highly successful first film of the same name, and the 8th installment in the ‘Rocky’ film series.

The film was co-written by Sylvester Stallone.

The first trailer for the film will be released Wednesday.

“Creed II” hits theaters in November.