WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A driver is now facing charges months after a daring rescue in Westtown Township.

It happened in March when a driver smashed into several parked cars in the Saints Simon and Jude Schools parking lot.

Good Samaritans pulled a driver from his burning car after it flipped over.

The individual had been trapped underneath his vehicle that was on fire. School faculty members were able to use numerous fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading until the driver could be extricated from beneath the vehicle.

On Tuesday, police arrested the driver, Andrew Tichy.

Investigators found he was traveling 100 mph in a 55 mph zone on West Chester Pike.

He is charged with risking catastrophe and other crimes.