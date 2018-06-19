Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — A reunion more than 20 years in the making.

On Tuesday, a Delaware woman and her family finally got to meet the paramedic who helped with a delivery back in 1996.

“We cannot for the life of us remember the names of the paramedics. We wish to thank them personally and would sincerely appreciate who they are and how we may contact them,” read the letter.

It was a mission that Elsie Fogal never let go. She wrote the letter to the New Castle Delaware fire chief in 1996 looking for Senior Cpl. Thomas Murphy Jr.

The paramedic delivered Fogal’s baby, Jessica Lee, near her townhouse bathroom floor in Baer, Delaware.

“We were never able to meet so we found out that he was retiring and were asked to come and meet up and let him meet Jessica again,” said Fogal.

So Fogal and her daughter Jessica attended a surprise ceremony for Murphy.

“I had no idea it was today. I should’ve figured it out when they wouldn’t let me leave here this morning,” laughed Murphy.

“They went and got him and I actually remember him,” said Fogal.

Now, a recent University of Delaware graduate and just weeks shy of her 22nd birthday, Jessica initially had very few words.

“Thank you. Hi. Nice to meet you,” Jessica laughed.

“It’s good to be at the beginning of life because we see a lot of the end of life in this work so to be at the beginning is a nice change of pace,” said Murphy.

In nearly four decades, the paramedic has delivered more than two dozen babies. Receiving a thank you in person is rare.

Both baby and paramedic are embarking on new beginnings. Jessica Fogal plans to pursue her doctorate’s degree in occupational therapy. Senior Cpl. Murphy has not picked a date yet, but he plans to retire one day this year.