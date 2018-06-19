Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Federal officers seized 100 counterfeit YETI mugs in Philadelphia, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Officials say the shipment of counterfeit mugs labeled “fishing reel iron products” arrived from Hong Kong, China on April 4.

yeti mug Authorities Seize Shipment Of 100 Counterfeit YETI Mugs In Philadelphia

Credit: (Philadelphia CBP)

The CBP says its their fifth significant counterfeit seizure in the last three months.

“Consumer safety and trademark protection is one of CBP’s top priorities,” said Joseph Martella, CBP Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia.

“Our officers will continue to work closely with our trade and consumer safety partners to identify and seize counterfeit merchandise, especially those products that pose potential harm to American consumers.”

