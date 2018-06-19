Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal officers seized 100 counterfeit YETI mugs in Philadelphia, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Gov. John Carney Refuses To Send National Guard Troops To US Southwest Border

Officials say the shipment of counterfeit mugs labeled “fishing reel iron products” arrived from Hong Kong, China on April 4.

The CBP says its their fifth significant counterfeit seizure in the last three months.

“Consumer safety and trademark protection is one of CBP’s top priorities,” said Joseph Martella, CBP Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia.

Survey: 10 Percent Of Workers Admit To Having Sex With Their Boss

“Our officers will continue to work closely with our trade and consumer safety partners to identify and seize counterfeit merchandise, especially those products that pose potential harm to American consumers.”