PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A nationwide chain is treating couples to completely edible pizza bouquets to kick off summer’s wedding season.

Villa Italian Kitchen’s edible bouquet is made from pizza dough, mozzarella, tomatoes, and pepperoni.

“We are so excited to kick-off wedding season with the launch of the world’s first Pizza Bouquet and Boutonniere,” said Mimi Wunderlich, director of communications and digital marketing.

The Pizza Bouquet and Boutonniere feature floral details hand-crafted by New York City food-stylist, Jessie Bearden, according to Villa Italian Kitchen.

The chain will be randomly selecting winners to carry the saucy hand-crafted bouquets.

Each selected couple will be gifted the bouquets free-of-charge.

They say they’ll also supply a pizza boutonniere for the groom.