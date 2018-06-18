Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

TULSA, Okla. (CBS) – A Wendy’s restaurant near Tulsa, Oklahoma is investigating after employees found live mice inside a package of hamburger buns.

An employee documented the discovery on video. It shows a mouse among the hamburger buns and feces throughout the packaging.

The worker says she shared the video online after store managers failed to act on the complaint.

“The managers there were like, ‘Yeah, we’ll get to it, it’s not really that bad of an issue,'” said employee Skylar Frame. “My boyfriend’s mom, she called later and asked, ‘Hey, is there mice in your store?’ and the manager at the time, Lilian, she denied that.”

Employees say they’ve noticed multiple health code violations, like cigarettes lying on a food station and workers not using gloves when handling food.

Wendy’s says they are taking this matter very seriously.