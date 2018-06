Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millennials enjoy opening their wallets for things like craft beer and avocado toast, but apparently not for tipping.

According to a survey by Creditcards.com, Americans between the ages of 18 and 37 are much less likely to tip wait staff.

Here’s A Tip: Survey Ranks Philadelphians As Nation’s Best Tippers

In fact, 10 percent say they often leave no tip at all, while one in three leave less than 15 percent.