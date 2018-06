Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A recovery effort is underway after reports of a body being in a river in Bensalem, according to authorities.

Bucks County officials responded to the reports of a body in Neshaminy Creek around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities are currently on the scene, attempting to recover the body.

There is no word on how the body ended up in the river.