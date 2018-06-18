Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An Ocean County teenager could cash in thanks to his patriotic prom outfit.

Nicholas Matawa’s tuxedo was made entirely out of duct tape.

The teenager from Brick says it took 34 hours and 29 rolls of red, white and blue tape to make the American flag-themed look.

Everything from the top hat to the shoes is made out of duct tape.

Now, he’s one of five finalists for a $10,000 scholarship for the most creative duct tape tuxedo.

To learn how you can vote, CLICK HERE.