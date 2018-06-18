Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brand new festival has compiled what it claims to be the most iconic dishes throughout the United States.

New Jersey Officials: 47 Beaches Under Advisory After Unsafe Levels Of Fecal Bacteria Detected

Flavored Nation’s research reveals that the most iconic dish for Pennsylvania is Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich. In New Jersey, the pork roll is king. And scrapple is the favored dish in Delaware.

Former Secretary, Fired By Chip Kelly, Receives Eagles Super Bowl Ring

Flavored Nation claim they have gathered the most iconic dishes for all 50 states that will be part of their festival taking place on August 11 and 12 in Columbus, Ohio.