LOS ANGELES (CBS) — The highly-anticipated “Incredibles 2” opened as the biggest animated film in history.

But now it’s also coming with a warning.

People who are light-sensitive or epileptic began warning other film-goers on social media.

There is a strobe-light sequence in the picture that apparently caused some people to become nauseous.

Disney/Pixar believe the problem was serious enough to ask theaters to start posting signs warning about the sequence.

The sequel to “The Incredibles” — a movie about a family of super heroes — might be the perfect first movie for little Luca Figueroa.

His mother told KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo he loved it.

“It was really good, it was really cute,” she says.”We waited a really long time to see that movie.”

But some say some scenes are affecting more than just the characters.

People tweeted that the strobe effects the villain uses left them nauseous or worse — gave them a seizure

“So as a result, I walked out of the theater with a migraine,” said blogger Veronica Lewis.

That’s why Lewis took to twitter in a thread that’s now gone viral asking Disney & Pixar to do as their character says — make things right.

She makes it clear she thinks the strobe lights are integral to the plot. And she’s not asking for a boycott. She just wants viewers with photosensitive conditions to have a heads up. And the movie to come with a warning

“My goal in writing the thread,” she says, “was that if I even just help one person not have to deal with the effects of strobe lights. from watching this movie, I would consider myself a success.”

It worked. Moviegoers at the AMC in Santa Monica And Arclight in Sherman Oaks and theaters around the country are now greeted with signs warning audiences.

So the only surprises will be the plot twists

“It was only the light that made the movie theater bright But it didn’t hurt my eyes,” said one fan.

“I wasn’t sure what the paper warning was about when we went into the theater,” said another, “but I forgot about it.”

Disney told theaters the warning was just acting out of an abundance of caution.

Fajardo reported this is not the first time strobe effects have raised concerns in movies. Back in the 90s, hundreds of children in Japan went sent to the hospital during a Pokemon episode.