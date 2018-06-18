Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Love it or hate it, the heat is here and people are finding any way they can to beat it.

As summer officially gets underway on June 21, some Philadelphia residents are doing what they can to help the city’s homeless as the mercury continues to rise.

Weather Blog

City homeless outreach advocates Maryann Styles and Delores Liggins are doing what they can to help.

The city has been in a Code Red since noon Monday and it’ll remain dangerously hot through Tuesday night.

“It can be very dangerous. We take on the same situation as we do on a code blue as we do a code red. People could be overheating and don’t know it,” said Liggubs.

Guide To Beating The Heat

Armed with ice cold water and information on cooling shelters, the pair are looking for those that may need help staying cool.

They’re one of at least five teams throughout Philly on Monday all helping the city’s homeless.