PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ed Rendell announced Monday morning that he is battling Parkinson’s disease.

During a press conference at Pennsylvania Hospital, the former Philadelphia mayor and Pennsylvania governor said he was diagnosed with the disease over three years ago and has been undergoing treatment.

Rendell said he initially went to the doctor after his hands started to shake and having trouble with his balance. He said he was “stunned” when he was diagnosed.

“I never missed a day of work and all of a sudden I had a disease,” said Rendell, adding that his mother also suffered from Parkinson’s.

Rendell says he wanted to make his diagnosis public in an effort for others to get checked out if they are suffering from the same symptoms.

“It’s not a death sentence,” he said. “It doesn’t have to affect your qualify of life.”

Following the announcement, Mayor Jim Kenney and Governor Tom Wolf issued statements.

“I am sorry to learn that former Governor Ed Rendell is battling Parkinson’s disease. I am confident however that he will triumph against it with the great determination and resolve that he has demonstrated his entire life in public service. I commend him for using his voice to create much-needed awareness about the importance of early detection in treating this complex disease,” said Kenney.

“Frances and I are sending our thoughts and encouragement to our friend Ed Rendell today. Pennsylvania has seen few leaders as tough as Ed and we have full confidence that neither has Parkinson’s disease. Ed should know that the entire commonwealth is standing behind him and hoping for the continued success of his treatment and therapy. As he always has, he is putting others first by going public with his diagnosis so others can also get the help they need. We are proud of everything Gov. Rendell did and does every day for Pennsylvania and Philadelphia. We look forward to continuing to work with him to build stronger and safer communities for a long time to come,” said Wolf.

Rendell served as mayor from 1992-2000 and then as governor from 2003-2011.

Parkinson’s is a disorder that affects the central nervous system.