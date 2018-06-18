WEATHER ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY  Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) – A horse in Medford, New Jersey was rescued after it fell and got stuck in the mud.

It happened at a residence on Church Road last Thursday. Officials say the horse was on a slight embankment and was unable to get up on his own.

Medford Police and the Medford Fire Department officials responded to the scene and constructed a harness to pull the horse to safety.

The horse was handed over to the owners for continued care.

It appeared to be uninjured from the fall.

 

