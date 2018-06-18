Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new boardwalk to tell you about and it’s serving up all of your favorite summer foods. There’s even a view of a giant sandcastle, but it’s not where you think!

It’s a new concession area at Citizens Bank Park!

Our Vittoria Woodill was at Monday’s grand opening “Beach Bash for the new “Boardwalk Eats.”

It’s always a ball at the ballpark! Especially when they now have a beach! @Phillies ❤️ @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/pp4hoXcTT8 — Vittoria Woodill (@VittoriaWoodill) June 18, 2018

Tori got a taste of the new menu items offered at boardwalk eats, including caramel corn, milkshakes, funnel cake and more!

The Phillies say you can even find a secret menu for Boardwalk Eats exclusively on the Ballpark app!