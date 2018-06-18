Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new boardwalk to tell you about and it’s serving up all of your favorite summer foods. There’s even a view of a giant sandcastle, but it’s not where you think!
It’s a new concession area at Citizens Bank Park!
Our Vittoria Woodill was at Monday’s grand opening “Beach Bash for the new “Boardwalk Eats.”
Tori got a taste of the new menu items offered at boardwalk eats, including caramel corn, milkshakes, funnel cake and more!
The Phillies say you can even find a secret menu for Boardwalk Eats exclusively on the Ballpark app!