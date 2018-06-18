Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A terrifying scene was caught on camera in China when a ceiling collapsed onto an escalator Sunday afternoon.

At least nine people were hurt at a mountain resort in Huayin City of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

Staff members and other tourists rushed to dig the victims out from under the debris.

Several people were taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not said what caused the ceiling to collapse.