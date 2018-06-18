Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the perfect time to cool down at local pools with temperatures soaring.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation announced the opening of 70-plus indoor and outdoor pools for the summer.

The dates and times for the pools opening are the following:

Tuesday, June 19

Lawncrest Recreation Center (6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111)

Wednesday, June 20

Thursday, June 21

Friday, June 22

Saturday, June 23

Monday, June 25

Tuesday, June 26

Wednesday, June 27

Thursday, June 28

Friday, June 29

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation also notes that the following pools are closed for the season: Bridesburg, Lederer, and Sayre Morris.