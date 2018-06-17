Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two people, including a 15-year-old girl, have been found shot to death in Wilmington, Delaware.

At 1:27 a.m., New Castle County Police arrived on the scene at Lloyd Street where they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds.

The teen girl was found inside a vehicle and a second victim, 35, was found a short distance away.

New Castle County Police Homicide Squad are actively investigating.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

“I want to ensure the residents of New Castle County that our officers and detectives are fully committed to solving this heinous crime; however, we need the help of the community. Please work with us to identify the person(s) responsible for this senseless incident that has devastated and forever altered the lives of their loved ones,” said Colonel Vaughn M. Bond Jr.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Reid at 302-395-8110 or by e-mail at EJReid@nccde.org or to call New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800. They can also send information through Facebook messenger.

A reward of up to $10,000.00 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and/or conviction regarding this crime.