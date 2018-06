Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Terrifying video was caught on video in Moscow, Russia.

People could be seen running from a taxi that crashed into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square.

‘Be Unexpected’ Autistic Teen Shares Powerful Message In Graduation Speech

Russian police say 8 people were hurt.

The driver was taken into custody and reportedly told police the crash was not premeditated.

Russia is currently hosting the 2018 World Cup.