PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you reached deep into your pockets to get the fathers in your life the perfect gifts, you were not alone.

A new study from the National Retail Federation shows people are expected to spend a whopping $15.3 billion dollars on Father’s Day this year.

That would make it second highest only to last year.

According to the survey, the biggest spenders are people between the ages of 25 and 34.

They’re likely to spend and average of 188 dollars per person!