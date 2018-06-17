Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was shot in North Philadelphia.

22 Injured, Suspect Killed In Trenton Arts Festival Shooting

The shooting happened at midnight on the 2800 block of North Woodstock street.

Officers arrived to find the victim shot four times in both legs.

Parents Face $132,000 Bill After Boy Breaks Sculpture

They rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.