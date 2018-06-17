WEATHER ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY  Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was shot in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened at midnight on the 2800 block of North Woodstock street.

Officers arrived to find the victim shot four times in both legs.

They rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.

