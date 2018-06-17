WEATHER ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY  Guide To Beating The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot twice in the head in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on North 22nd Street and West Montgomery Avenue.

Police say the victim was riding on the passenger’s side of a vehicle when a gunman opened fire.

scene 17 year old boy shot north philadelphia Police: 17 Year Old Boy Shot Twice In Head While Riding In Car

Credit: CBS3.

Officers rushed the teen to Temple University Hospital where he is in extremely critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.

There have been no arrests.

