PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot twice in the head in North Philadelphia.

22 Injured, Suspect Killed In Trenton Arts Festival Shooting

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on North 22nd Street and West Montgomery Avenue.

Police say the victim was riding on the passenger’s side of a vehicle when a gunman opened fire.

Officers rushed the teen to Temple University Hospital where he is in extremely critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Police: 42-Year-Old Man Shot Four Times In Both Legs In North Philadelphia

There have been no arrests.