PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A possible hit-and-run incident is under investigation in Arizona.

A Native American person says the driver of a border patrol vehicle ran him over.

A video captured the moment when a man was struck by a border patrol SUV on a Native American reservation.

The SUV then speeds away.

The video has caused tension to flare between Arizona authorities and residents of the Native American reservation.

Tribe leaders say this is just one of many incidents where federal agents act improperly on their land.

United States Border Patrol says it does not tolerate misconduct and will fully cooperate with the investigation.

The man who was hit is going to be ok.