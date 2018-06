Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While many are still getting their heads around the concept of self driving cars, an engineer has built the first self driving motorcycle.

The inventor of the motorcycle showed off what the vehicle can do on an airfield in the United Kingdom.

Highlight: Dr Torquil Ross Martin of @AutoRDLimited showcasing his development in autonomous motorcycles – a big gap located in the autonomous world #FutureOfTransport #driverless #riderless #taxi pic.twitter.com/9qh1hqwPNQ — MCAV Cluster (@MCAVcluster) March 9, 2018

He says he believes such vehicles could one day become safer than those driven by people, who are often distracted behind the wheel.