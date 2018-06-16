WEATHER ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY  Guide To Beating The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple hundred high school graduates are getting ready to become first generation college students.

Eyewitness News was at Temple University Saturday afternoon for College Possible Philadelphia launch celebration.

‘Be Unexpected’ Autistic Teen Shares Powerful Message In Graduation Speech

During the school year, coaches from the program meet with high school students twice a week to help with SAT prep and college and financial aid applications.

college first 1 First Generation College Students Attend College Possible Event At Temple University

credit: cbs3

College Possible specifically targets low-income students.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch