PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple hundred high school graduates are getting ready to become first generation college students.
Eyewitness News was at Temple University Saturday afternoon for College Possible Philadelphia launch celebration.
During the school year, coaches from the program meet with high school students twice a week to help with SAT prep and college and financial aid applications.
College Possible specifically targets low-income students.