PLANO, TEXAS (CBS) — A Texas teen had a powerful message he wanted to share with his classmates before leaving Plano Senior High.

Stef Scott mentioned in his speech that he is usually nonverbal because he has autism and a social communication disorder.

His lesson was to be unexpected in life, just like him speaking at graduation.

“Unexpected. That is what I want you to remember. Unexpected,” Scott began. “First and foremost, I would imagine that to the seniors that know who I am that it is entirely unexpected that I would be standing here giving this speech.”

Scott explained that his brother, a brain tumor survivor, speaks publicly to raise money for different charities. With the help of his brother and mother, he knew he would be able to get his voice heard. The family members helped Scott write his memorable speech sentence for sentence.

He talked about how everyone was unique in their own way, but they all had one thing in common, they made it.

“We all made it. And how do I know that? Well it’s kind of obvious. You’re all here with me at a graduation ceremony wearing those caps and gowns. Yes, I have autism, but I’m also a smart alec. Unexpected, right,” he joked.

Scott even gave examples of how you can do the unexpected.

“Say thank you for doing a great job to the special needs individual who bagged groceries in the checkout line,” said Scott.

He mentioned how a simple gesture could brighten someone’s day.

“You can sprinkle unexpected moments throughout your everyday life that can benefit those around you with very little effort on your part,” said Scott.

To end his speech, Scott wanted his classmates to be sure they were following their own path, not one that was paved for them. If the next step wasn’t where you want to go, he told them to make sure you “step off that path.”

“Remember if you are following in someone else’s footsteps you will only get where they want to go,” said Scott. “Be the unexpected like me, do the unexpected to benefit others, live the unexpected for your own happiness.”