Anne Cope is a successful Delaware County businesswoman who has needed a wheelchair since birth. She says she always had a great support system that allowed her to believe she could do anything she wanted.
Her activism started 30 years ago, when she fought for easier access for the disabled:
“I wanted to be able to give back to those who helped me out by seeing if I could make the world a little better for someone else.”
Cope is now executive director of the Freedom Valley Disability Center:
“I try to be as compassionate as possible with people, because I know that not everybody necessarily has the skills or abilities. And some people need more patience, and some people need a good kick in the butt.”
Story by KYW's Karin Phillips