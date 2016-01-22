Top Tiramisu In Philadelphia

Tiramisu is an Italian dessert made of ladyfingers soaked in espresso and layered like lasagna with creamy mascarpone and sprinkled with cocoa. It’s a must try if you haven’t done so yet. It can be made to be decently decadent or on the lighter side; either way it is a fancy dessert whose Italian origins are unknown. Here are the top five places to get tiramisu in the Philadelphia area.

Isgro Pastries

1009 Christian St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 923-3092

www.bestcannoli.com Isgro is mostly famous for their cannolis, but their other most famous Italian dessert is the tiramisu. Customers regularly report this is the best they have ever had, even those who have had it in Italy. Isgro also makes cannolis flavored like tiramisu. If you really love tiramisu, you can order it in the form of an entire birthday cake here. The blend is just right without being too soggy. Their ricotta cookies are also a must try.

Little Nonna’s

1234 Locust St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 546-2100

littlenonnas.com Little Nonna’s is an authentic Italian restaurant that even serves “Sunday gravy,” and yes, it is red and not brown. Customers come here for the meatballs, garlic bread made with real garlic, and they stay for the dessert. The tiramisu is served in a bowl and topped with fresh cream, crushed hazelnuts, and many will tell you it’s the best they have had because it is delicate and fluffy without being soggy. All of the food at Little Nonna’s is superb, and it is not too be missed if you are looking for a great Italian dinner.

Sugar Philly Truck

38th & Walnut

Philadelphia, PA 19104

www.sugarphillytruck.com Sugar Philly makes some delicious desserts, and one of their most popular is the tiramisu macaroon. It's a different take on traditional tiramisu, but it has all the flavors. The cookie has the coffee packed into the cream, which makes it one of the top picks because of its richness and creaminess. Macaroons run about $4, so it's a quick satisfying snack that won't break your budget. They also make cheesecakes, crème brulees and other cakes and tarts at this specialty bakery. Generally they are only open from 12-6 during the week, so you will have to plan accordingly.

Toscana

1990 Route 70 E.

Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

(856) 489-7373

www.toscanacherryhill.com Just over the bridge in Cherry Hill, NJ is Toscana, which is an Italian favorite of customers from the Philadelphia area. Toscana is a family-owned restaurant and has superb outdoor seating that was intentionally designed to make you feel like you are in Italy. It has been successful as it enhances the overall feel of the Tuscan dining restaurant as you sit under an atrium of grape vines. The menu items are all authentic old-world, family dishes. The favorites are the various types of Manicotti, fresh fish and veal. Besides the popular and traditional tiramisu for dessert, people rave about Panna Cotta. Toscana successfully mixes traditional Italian fare with popular trends.

Tiramisu

1519 Walnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 587-7000 It didn't seem right to not mention a restaurant with the namesake. Tiramisu is an old-styled Italian restaurant that will conjure up friendly images of the Godfather when you are sitting in the dining room. The food here is authentic, and overall the service is good. The tiramisu here is not always served in the traditional manner of a cake, but sometimes in the summer as an ice cream. This has made it a superior hit or a big miss with diners, depending on whether they like food that is unconventional or traditional.