Top Pet-Friendly Camping Spots In Philadelphia

Camping with your favorite four-legged pals is a bit more fun, and probably more cost effective than having them put in a kennel or hiring a house sitter. If you want to get out and enjoy the great outdoors with your pets, there are a few places to go camping in the Philadelphia area no further than from the an hour from the city. Here are the top five picks of pet friendly campgrounds.

Baker’s Acres

230 Willets Ave

Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087

(609)296-2664

www.bakersacres.com Baker’s Acres is a true Pet Friendly Campground. They don’t have any limits on pets or an overabundance of rules which make you question the whole “friendly aspect” some places try to sell. In fact, they don’t even charge you any extra money to have your pets with you Just clean up after them and only bring pets that are behaved. They have all of the typical campground features for people who like amenities such as a swimming pool, rec center, store, sports courts, cable, Wi-Fi, RV hook ups, laundry and more.

Brandywine Creek Campground

1091 Creek Road

Downingtown, PA.

(610)942-9950

www.brandywinecreekcampground.com This campground sits just about 30 miles south-west of the city, so not too far a trip down 95S. It welcomes pets, but they must be leashed when walking and cleaned up after. Pets are not allowed in the swimming pool area, bath houses or playgrounds. This is a quiet campground that has a fishing pond and the creek is stocked with Trout for those who enjoy fishing. This campground is for both tent camping and RV type camping with full hook ups. They have amenities such as Wi-Fi, a laundry facility, pool and bath house. You can also purchase firewood for about $5 a bundle.

Homestead Family Campground

1150 Allentown Road

Greenlane PA. 18054

(215)257-3445

www.homesteadcampground.com Homestead Family allows pets and is close to Philly in Bucks County just about 40 miles from downtown. You may bring up to two dogs that have been vaccinated, and must be leashed no further than six feet from your vehicle. Greenlane has plenty of recreational activities, a stocked pond of fish, and standard camping amenities such as laundry, bath houses and a general store. They even have Wi-Fi and free cable. Related- Top 5 Camping Gear Must Haves for Summer Vacations

Holly Shores

491 US 9

Cape May, NJ 08204

(609)866-1234

www.hollyshores.com This is a good option for people who want to head down the jersey shore for a camping trip. Holly Shores is close to the Cape May Zoo and Wildwood and is a partially pet friendly campground. They will allow you up to two dogs (no cats) but they can’t weigh more than 80 pounds total and no puppies under a year. There is a $10 fee per day for Cabins, and a $50 deposit in case of excessive shedding.” Beyond that, it is a lovely place for pets, as there is an enclosed dog park and not an overwhelming amount of rules that will take away from your relaxing. Holly shores also runs activities and events throughout the year. They have over 300 campsites, RV hook ups, and cabins. Amenities included are bathhouses, Cable, sports courts and more.

Little Red Barn Campground

367 Old Bethlehem Road.

Quakertown, PA 18951

www.littleredbarncampground.com Family-owned and operated for over 40 years and about 35 miles from downtown, Philly is The Little Red Barn Campground. This pet friendly site means it as the only rules for pets is to clean up after them and when walking them, keep them on a leash. This campground has many wooded sites and RV hook up sites. Over 90 have water and electric. Each site has a picnic table and fire pit. There is also a playground, kiddie pool, sports courts, horseshoe pits and free Wi-Fi. They also run a variety of family-friendly activities. July 22-24 it will be Christmas in July, and there are several food themed events rounding out the summer that include a BBQ cook-off, and a corn and hotdog roast that will have wagon rides and more for the kids. Related- Top Camping Sites Near Philadelphia