Dr. Mazz & Rick Grimaldi Show

Sunday Nights 8 PM -11 PM

Most talk radio shows lean to the right. Some talk radio shows lean to the left. Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli and Rick Grimaldi put aside the political bickering and consider the biggest issues of the day as a whole. This show is about making the listeners talk — on the air, on the web, and, most importantly, to each other. It’s your place to get informed and discuss current events as well as the fodder for the water cooler, the dinner table, the locker room, and the cocktail party. Listen live on CBS Radio on Sunday nights from 10pm to 1am or download the podcast—either way you won’t want to miss this entertaining and informative discussion of the most current events and interesting stories of the week.

Anthony Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE is a physician, attorney, and bioethicist. He received his medical degree from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and his masters in bioethics from the UPenn Center for Bioethics. Mazz is a practicing emergency medicine physician and hospital administrator with Cooper University Health Care. His common sense approach to topics, as well as his smart, fast-paced, thoughtful, and provocative show has helped Mazz become a regular on nationally syndicated programs as well as several television outlets.

Rick Grimaldi is a plain talker. His approach to talk radio is to combine intelligent dialogue, which challenges his listeners, with a healthy dose of irreverence. He calls ‘em as he sees ‘em. With working class roots that belief his last name which, of course, links him with the greatest Philadelphians of all time, the Kelly family. He is a cousin of the royal family of Monaco but a true son of the region. Rick Grimaldi is Partner of the Philadelphia, PA office of Fisher & Phillips.