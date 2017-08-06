Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope

11TH ANNUAL ALEX SCOTT TELETHON SETS NEW RECORD, RAISES MORE THAN $6.5 MILLION FOR PEDIATRIC CANCER RESEARCH

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 and The CW Philly’s 11th annual Alex Scott: Stand for Hope Telethon, a 14-hour on-air benefit for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, raised more than $6.5 million ($6,545,474) for pediatric cancer research today, a record for the fundraiser which began in 2007. Over its 11 years on-air, the event has raised more than $24 million for the cause.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott. In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Alex died in 2004 but the little girl left a big legacy proving how one idea can make a huge difference.

Alex Scott: Stand for Hope Telethon aired in special segments and “Alex hours” from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the broadcast day. Segments were also streamed live on CBSPhilly.com.

CBS3’s Jim Donovan, Rahel Solomon, Meisha Johnson, Ukee Washington, Jessica Dean, Lauren Casey, Don Bell, Stephanie Stahl, Katie Fehlinger, Chelsea Ingram and Vittoria Woodill spearheaded the 14-hour effort along with Alex’s parents, Liz and Jay Scott.

On-air personalities from CBS RADIO also joined their TV partners in the fight against childhood cancers, including: Frank Lewis of the Breakfast Club at 98.1 WOGL, Dom Giordano from Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, KYW Newsradio 1060’s Cherri Gregg, Andie Summers and Frank Lario of 92.5XTU, Jon Marks of SportsRadio 94WIP and Bex from Today’s 96.5.

Former CBS3 Anchor Pat Ciarrocchi also made an appearance on air in support of the cause along with Big Five Coaches Phil Martelli of St. Joseph’s University and Fran Dunphy from Temple University, the Phillie Phanatic, Swoop from the Eagles and Franklin from the 76ers.

CBS 3 acknowledges the support of Local Tri-State Toyota Dealers, Ashley Furniture Home Store, The Malvern School, Sila Heating & Air Conditioning, and CBS RADIO in making this special fundraising effort possible.