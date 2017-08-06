WEATHER ALERT: Philly Public Schools To Close Early TuesdayHeat Advisory Issued For Camden County | Blog: Records Challenged Through Tuesday | Philly, South Jersey Cooling Centers

Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope

11TH ANNUAL ALEX SCOTT TELETHON SETS NEW RECORD, RAISES MORE THAN $6.5 MILLION FOR PEDIATRIC CANCER RESEARCH

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  CBS3 and The CW Philly’s 11th annual Alex Scott: Stand for Hope Telethon, a 14-hour on-air benefit for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, raised more than $6.5 million ($6,545,474) for pediatric cancer research today, a record for the fundraiser which began in 2007. Over its 11 years on-air, the event has raised more than $24 million for the cause.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott.  In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Alex died in 2004 but the little girl left a big legacy proving how one idea can make a huge difference.

Alex Scott: Stand for Hope Telethon aired in special segments and “Alex hours” from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the broadcast day. Segments were also streamed live on CBSPhilly.com.

CBS3’s Jim Donovan, Rahel Solomon, Meisha Johnson, Ukee Washington, Jessica Dean, Lauren Casey, Don Bell, Stephanie Stahl, Katie Fehlinger, Chelsea Ingram and Vittoria Woodill  spearheaded the 14-hour effort along with Alex’s parents, Liz and Jay Scott.

On-air personalities from CBS RADIO also joined their TV partners in the fight against childhood cancers, including: Frank Lewis of the Breakfast Club at 98.1 WOGL, Dom Giordano from Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, KYW Newsradio 1060’s Cherri Gregg, Andie Summers and Frank Lario of 92.5XTU, Jon Marks of SportsRadio 94WIP and Bex from Today’s 96.5.

Former CBS3 Anchor Pat Ciarrocchi also made an appearance on air in support of the cause along with Big Five Coaches Phil Martelli of St. Joseph’s University and Fran Dunphy from Temple University, the Phillie Phanatic, Swoop from the Eagles and Franklin from the 76ers.

CBS 3 acknowledges the support of Local Tri-State Toyota Dealers, Ashley Furniture Home Store, The Malvern School, Sila Heating & Air Conditioning, and CBS RADIO in making this special fundraising effort possible.

 

06/08/2017

Local 9-Year-Old Turns Cancer Journey Into Alex Scott's Largest Single Fundraiser

Local 12-Year-Old Turns Cancer Journey Into Alex Scott’s Largest Single Fundraiser

A diagnosis of cancer for a 2-year-old Delaware County girl turned into a 10-year journey and hundreds of thousands raised for childhood cancer.

06/08/2017

Hope Still Stands For Children Battling Cancer

This is exactly the message  Greg Hedler, a 13-year licensed clinical social worker at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, is sharing with families of children diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma.

06/07/2017

Taste With Tori: Alex’s Table

Vittoria Woodill gives you a taste of a new cookbook that’s seasoned with the magic of Alex Scott and some magnificent chefs in tonight’s Taste With Tori.

06/07/2017

Local Couple Find Inspiration As Child Battles Cancer

For David, it took some time before he could process it all but his uncertainty quickly turned to unrelenting resolve.

06/06/2017

Arnav Krishna Nationally Ranked Teen Cyclist Battles Osteosarcoma

Nationally Ranked Teen Cyclist Battles Osteosarcoma

Only 400 kids in America are detected with this cancer every year and 90 percent of those are boys between the age of 13 to 21.

06/06/2017

Run.Walk.Ride To Support Alex’s Lemonade

Looking to get in shape, stay in shape, crush a PR or stay motivated? Alex’s Million Mile is a grassroots, month long fundraising event to benefit childhood cancer research. Whether you are a casual walker […]

06/02/2017

NCC Teams Up With Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation For Spring Family Festival

The event will be held at the National Constitution Center Saturday, April 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

04/12/2017

Join The ‘Great Chefs’ Fundraiser In Philly

Over 40 chefs will be participating in this year’s 12th annual event on June 20th.

04/29/2016

Alex’s “Original” Lemonade Stand

Join Alex’s “Original” Lemonade Stand on June 10th!

06/05/2015

