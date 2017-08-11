Latest Photos
Sponsored By
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- PHOTOS: Summerfest At New Hopesummerfest
- Categories: Eat.See.Play Heard On Local Seen on Travel Travel & Outdoors Watch + Listen
More Latest PhotosPHOTOS: CBS Crew Camps Out At Summer Concert Series At Penn’s LandingThe crew hits Penn's Landing for a little sun and a hint of jazz.PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopeThe CBS 3 crew makes its way to a treasure of a town located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.PHOTOS: Summerfest At Avalon And Stone HarborThe CBS3 crew hits the beach to enjoy the fun in the sun and eat some tasty treats.2017 Eagles Training CampPhotos from 2017 Eagles training camp.94WIP Morning Show Goes To Eagles CampAngelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show attend Eagles Camp on August 2nd, 2017.PHOTOS: Summerfest At Kennett SquareCBS 3 takes Summerfest on the road again.
More From CBS Philly
One Comment
Hi This is Sharon Dachino and Penny Glavis from O’ SO Inviting in Yardley Pennsylvania. We are looking for the contact at CBS – Philadelphia who would handle the “Summerfest, Eclipsefest and other events that are similar. We are contacting you about the Yardley Harvest Day event being held on Saturday, September 16th, 2017 in Yardley Borough. This is the 50th year of the Harvest Day Event and attracts thousands of attendees. This is a free event and we would LOVE for some recognition!!! Thank You – 215-321-8700