  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  • PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopesummerfestCredit: (CBS3)
  •  Next Gallery PHOTOS: Summerfest At Avalon And Stone Harbor
Categories: Eat.See.Play Heard On Local Seen on Travel Travel & Outdoors Watch + Listen

More Latest Photos

PHOTOS: CBS Crew Camps Out At Summer Concert Series At Penn’s LandingThe crew hits Penn's Landing for a little sun and a hint of jazz.
PHOTOS: Summerfest At New HopeThe CBS 3 crew makes its way to a treasure of a town located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
PHOTOS: Summerfest At Avalon And Stone HarborThe CBS3 crew hits the beach to enjoy the fun in the sun and eat some tasty treats.
2017 Eagles Training CampPhotos from 2017 Eagles training camp.
94WIP Morning Show Goes To Eagles CampAngelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show attend Eagles Camp on August 2nd, 2017.
PHOTOS: Summerfest At Kennett SquareCBS 3 takes Summerfest on the road again.

One Comment

  1. Sharon L. Dachino says:
    August 17, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Hi This is Sharon Dachino and Penny Glavis from O’ SO Inviting in Yardley Pennsylvania. We are looking for the contact at CBS – Philadelphia who would handle the “Summerfest, Eclipsefest and other events that are similar. We are contacting you about the Yardley Harvest Day event being held on Saturday, September 16th, 2017 in Yardley Borough. This is the 50th year of the Harvest Day Event and attracts thousands of attendees. This is a free event and we would LOVE for some recognition!!! Thank You – 215-321-8700

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch