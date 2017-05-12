NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News
  • PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersPhylicia RashadActress Phylicia Rashad speaks onstage during the Women In Film 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards Presented by Max Mara, BMW of North America, and Tiffany & Co. at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on June 16, 2015 in Century City, California. Rashad played Clair Huxtable on "The Cosby Show." (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Women In Film)
  • PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersTracee Ellis RossActress Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage at the 2017 DVF Awards at United Nations Headquarters on April 6, 2017 in New York City. Ross plays Rainbow Johnson on "Blackish." (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersMarla GibbsMarla Gibbs participates in SAG's National Ethnic Employment Opportunities Committee's "The Black Hollywood Experience: Our History.. Our Future" panel discussion on February 23, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Gibbs played Mary Jenkins on "227." (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersJudith LightJudith Light speaks on stage during 32nd Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Center on May 7, 2017 in New York City. Light played Angela Bower on "Who's The Boss?"(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Lucille Lortel Awards)
  • PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersDoris RobertsActress Doris Roberts arrives at the official launch party of BritWeek at a private residence in Hancock Park 2012 on April 24, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Roberts played Marie Barone on "Everybody Loves Raymond." (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersVicki LawrenceTim Conway, Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner pose in the press room at the 2005 TV Land Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2005 in Santa Monica, California. Lawrence starred as Thelma Harper in "Mama's Family." (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersRoseanne BarrActress Roseanne Barr attends the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival LA Kickoff Reception at The Standard, Hollywood on March 23, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. Barr starred in "Roseanne." (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
  • PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersAlley MillsActress Alley Mills and husband Orson Bean arrive at the TV Guide & Inside TV 2005 Emmy after party held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on September 18, 2005 in Hollywood, California. Mills played Norma Arnold on "The Wonder Years." (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersMeredith BaxterActors Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross attends a panel discussion celebrating Gary David Goldberg's autobiography "Sit, Ubu, Sit" at The Paley Center For Media on February 5, 2008 in New York City. Baxter played Elyse Keaton on "Family Ties." (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersFlorence HendersonActress Florence Henderson attends the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration as stars usher in the 68th Emmy Awards Season on August 22, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Henderson played Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch." (credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersMarge SimpsonMarge and Homer Simpson. (Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersLauren GrahamActress Lauren Graham attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Screening of "Middle School" in Hollywood, California, on October 5, 2016. Graham played Lorelai Victoria Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls." (credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersBarbara BillingsleyActors Jerry Mathers and Barbara Billingsley pose during the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium on March 2, 2003 in Hollywood, California. Billingsley played June Cleaver on "Leave It To Beaver." (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
PHOTOS: Famous Television MothersWith Mother's Day this weekend, take a look at some of television's most famous mothers.
