  President Donald Trump being sworn into office. (credit: CBS 3)
  Former president Barack Obama places his hand on his heart as Jackie Evancho sings the national anthem on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  President Donald Trump salutes the crowd after the swearing-in ceremony as 45th President of the USA in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
  People look on and listen as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address during the Inauguration on January 20, 2017 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Ricky Carioti - Pool/Getty Images)
  President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on January 20, 2017 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Ricky Carioti - Pool/Getty Images)
  President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  The presidential limousine leaves Capitol Hill grounds and drives up Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House surrounded by security detail after inauguration ceremonies for US President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  President Donald Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate at the Capitol after he formally signed his cabinet nominations into law, in Washington, January 20, 2017. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images)
  US President Donald Trump stands after a toast, next to first lady Melania, during the Inaugural Luncheon in Statuary Hall in the US Capitol following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. / AFP / MOLLY RILEY (Photo credit should read MOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty Images)
  President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington,January 20, 2017. From left are Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Donald Trump Jr., Vice President Mike Pence, Jared Kushner, Karen Pence, Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
  The presidential limousine pulls up after U.S. President Donald Trump (2L), with (L-R) first lady Melania Trump, Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence reviewed troops on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)
  President Donald Trump (2L), with (L-R) first lady Melania Trump, Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence review troops on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)
  Supporters cheer as the presidential limousine drives up Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House surrounded by security detail after inauguration ceremonies for US President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
  Supreme Court Justice John Roberts (2L) administers the oath of office to U.S. President Donald Trump (L) as his wife Melania Trump holds the Bible and son Barron Trump looks on, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
PHOTOS: Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration And ParadeDonald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
GALLERY: Donald Trump Becomes America's 45th PresidentDonald Trump, a real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.
GALLERY: Donald Trump Becomes America's 45th PresidentA construction worker walks through the inside of a viewing platform, the the Capitol, for the presidential inauguration for incoming US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC
