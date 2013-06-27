Latest Photos
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDARREN DAULTON PHILLIES23 May 1993: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES OUTFIELDER DARREN DAULTON SWINGS AT A PITCH DURING THE PHILLIES VERSUS MONTREAL EXPOS GAME AT VETERANS STADIUM IN PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA. (Credit: Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDARREN DAULTON PHILLIES25 Jul 1993: Catcher Darren Daulton of the Philadelphia Phillies watches from the dug out during the Phillies versus San Francisco Giants game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. (Credit: Otto Greule/Allsport/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDarren Daulton7 Jun 1995: Catcher Darren Daulton of the Philadelphia Phillies swings at the ball during a game against the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. (Credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDarren Daulton4 Jun 1995: Catcher Darren Daulton of the Philadelphia Phillies stands on the field during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. The Giants won the game 4-0. (Credit: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDarren Daulton7 Jun 1995: Catcher Darren Daulton of the Philadelphia Phillies throws the ball during a game against the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. (Credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDarren Daulton30 May 1993: Catcher Darren Daulton of the Philadelphia Phillies runs around the bases during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. (Credit: Tim Defrisco/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDarren Daulton catches a low pitchPHILADELPHIA - MAY 24: Catcher Darren Daulton of the Philadelphia Phillies digs out a low pitch during the MLB game on May 24, 1992 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Credit: Jeff Hixon/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDarren Daulton follows the hit1990 - Darren Daulton of the Philadelphia Phillies follows the hit during a game in the 1990 season. (Credit: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDarren Daulton throws the ball1989 - Catcher Darren Daulton #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws the ball to the mound during a game in the 1989 season. (Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images )
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsPhillies Photo DayCLEARWATER, FL - FEBRUARY 27: Catcher Darren Daulton of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for portrait during media day at the Phillies Spring Training Complex on February 27, 2004 in Clearwater, Florida. (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsPhiladelphia Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling (L) hPHILADELPHIA, : Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling (L) hugs catcher Darren Daulton 21 October 1993, after the Phillies defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 in game five of the 1993 World Series, in Philadelphia, PA. Schilling pitched a complete game shutout as the series returns to Toronto for games 6. (Credit: ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsThe Philadelphia Phillies Darren Daulton, who joinPHILADELPHIA, : The Philadelphia Phillies Darren Daulton, who joined the club 17 years ago, waves to the crowd at the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates following the announcement of his trade 21 July to the Florida Marlins. Daulton, who most recently played the outfield for the Phillies, was a leading figure in the clubhouse when, as the team's catcher, he was part of "Macho Row" along with teammates Lenny Dykstra and John Kruk. (Credit: TOM MIHALEK/AFP/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsAtlanta Braves David Justice (L) scores as PhiladeATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 9: Atlanta Braves David Justice (L) scores as Philadelphia Phillies catcher Darren Dalton misses the tag 09 October 1993 during sixth inning action, in Ontario, Canada. The Phillies face the Braves in game three of the National League Championship Series. (Creidt: DAVID MURRAY JR./AFP/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsPhiladelphia Phillies catcher Darren Daulton (L) tATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 11: Philadelphia Phillies catcher Darren Daulton (L) tags out Jeff Blauser of the Atlanta Braves 11 October 1993 during first inning action in game five of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) in Atlanta, Georgia. The Phillies and Braves are tied at two games apiece in the best of seven NLCS. (Credit: DAVID MURRAY JR./AFP/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsPhiladelphia Phillies Lenny Dykstra is congratulatPHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 13: PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 13: Philadelphia Phillies Lenny Dykstra is congratulated by his teammates after scoring one of the two Philadelphia runs on a double by Darren Daulton during the 3rd inning of game 6 of the National League Championship Series in Philadelphia, PA, 13 October, 1993. (Credit: TOM MIHALEK/AFP/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsPhiladelphia Phillies relief pitcher Mitch WilliamPHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Mitch Williams jumps in the arms of catcher Darren Daulton air after striking out the Braves Bill Pecota to win game 6 of the National League Championship Series 13 October 1993, in Philadelphia, PA. The Phillies won 6-3 and will face the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series. (Credit: TOM MILAHEK/AFP/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsRoberto AlomarTORONTO - OCTOBER 17: Second baseman Roberto Alomar #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays jumps over catcher Darren Daulton #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies, after Alomar threw the ball to first base, during game 2 of the World Series at the SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on October 17, 1993. The Phillies won 6-4. (Credit: Rick Stewart/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsLos Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies, Game 3of the Los Angeles Dodgers against of the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Three of the NLCS during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park on October 18, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Credit: Nick Laham/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsSan Francisco Giants v Philadelphia Phillies, Game 6of the Philadelphia Phillies of the San Francisco Giants in Game Six of the NLCS during the 2010 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsSan Francisco Giants v Philadelphia Phillies, Game 6of the Philadelphia Phillies of the San Francisco Giants in Game Six of the NLCS during the 2010 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Credit: Pool/Getty Images)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDutch(Photo credit: CBS)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDutch 2(Photo credit: CBS)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDutch(Photo credit: CBS)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDutch(Photo credit: CBS)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDutch(Photo credit: CBS)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDutch(Photo credit: CBS)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDarren Daulton 94WIP(Photo credit: CBS)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDutch(Photo credit: CBS)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDutch(Photo credit: CBS)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDutch(Photo credit: CBS)
- Darren Daulton Through The YearsDutch(Photo credit: CBS)
