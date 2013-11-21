Philadelphia Area Food Banks

This holiday season, help out the less fortunate by donating to one of these area food banks.
PHILADELPHIA
St. Francis Inn Ministries
2441 Kensington Ave
Philadelphia, Pa.
(215) 423-5845
www.stfrancisinn.org
Share Food Program
2901 W Hunting Park Ave
Philadelphia, Pa.
(215) 223-2220
www.sharefoodprogram.org
Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger
1725 Fairmount Ave. Unit 102
Philadelphia, Pa.
www.hungercoalition.org
Philabundance
3616 S Galloway St
Philadelphia, Pa.
www.philabundance.org
Philabundance – Community Food Center
601 W. Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Entrance on 6th street, down the stairs, GREEN door
www.philabundance.org
Greater Philadelphia Food Bank
302 West Berks Street
Philadelphia, Pa.
215.739.7394
www.greaterphiladelphiafoodbank.org
Mitzvah Food Project
Various locations
http://www.jewishphilly.org
Email foodproject@jfgp.org or call 215-832-0509
MANNA
2323 Ranstead Street
Philadelphia, Pa.
215-496-2662
www.mannapa.org
NEW JERSEY
Food Bank of South Jersey
1501 John Tipton Blvd
Pennsauken, NJ
856-662-4884
www.foodbanksj.org
Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Southern Branch
6735 Black Horse Pike
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
609-383-8843
www.njfoodbank.org
DELAWARE
Food Bank of Delaware – Newark Branch
14 Garfield Way
Newark, DE 19713
(302) 292-1305
www.fbd.org
Food Bank of Delaware – Milford Branch
1040 Mattlind Way
Milford, DE 19963
Tel: (302) 424-3301
www.fbd.org
For more area food banks, visit: www.feedingamerica.org.
