Philadelphia Area Food Banks

November 21, 2013 1:36 PM
This holiday season, help out the less fortunate by donating to one of these area food banks.

PHILADELPHIA

St. Francis Inn Ministries
2441 Kensington Ave
Philadelphia, Pa.
(215) 423-5845
www.stfrancisinn.org

Share Food Program
2901 W Hunting Park Ave
Philadelphia, Pa.
(215) 223-2220
www.sharefoodprogram.org

Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger
1725 Fairmount Ave. Unit 102
Philadelphia, Pa.
www.hungercoalition.org

Philabundance
3616 S Galloway St
Philadelphia, Pa.
www.philabundance.org

Philabundance – Community Food Center
601 W. Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Entrance on 6th street, down the stairs, GREEN door
www.philabundance.org

Greater Philadelphia Food Bank
302 West Berks Street
Philadelphia, Pa.
215.739.7394
www.greaterphiladelphiafoodbank.org

Mitzvah Food Project
Various locations
http://www.jewishphilly.org
Email foodproject@jfgp.org or call 215-832-0509

MANNA
2323 Ranstead Street
Philadelphia, Pa.
215-496-2662
www.mannapa.org

NEW JERSEY

Food Bank of South Jersey
1501 John Tipton Blvd
Pennsauken, NJ
856-662-4884
www.foodbanksj.org

Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Southern Branch
6735 Black Horse Pike
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
609-383-8843
www.njfoodbank.org

DELAWARE

Food Bank of Delaware – Newark Branch
14 Garfield Way
Newark, DE 19713
(302) 292-1305
www.fbd.org

Food Bank of Delaware – Milford Branch
1040 Mattlind Way
Milford, DE 19963
Tel: (302) 424-3301
www.fbd.org

For more area food banks, visit: www.feedingamerica.org.

