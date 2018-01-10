NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Picks

Bob Pompeani, KDKA-TV, CBS Pittsburgh

Falcons

This would be one of the hottest tickets if Carson Wentz were still playing. But since he isn’t, people wonder if Nick Foles can win postseason games. He has only played in one, and it was a loss with two interceptions. The Eagles do have capable players in their run game and certainly on defense. But in big games like this, often it’s the quarterback who makes the difference. We saw last week the experience of Matt Ryan, who got it done against a young and ready (but not last week) Rams team. This will still be a very close game, but I’m going with Atlanta based on the experience. It will be a close first half before Falcons pull away to win and advance.